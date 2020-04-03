Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,029 as the daily patients increase by 1,496 in the past 24 hours, and 232 more people have died, taking the death toll to 43,821, the Health Ministry announced on May 12.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,072,462 according to the infographic.

Some 35,167 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,801,291.

The ministry said 228,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 50,058,648.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,827.