Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,589 as daily cases hit 14,497

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,497 as the daily patients increase by 1,582 in the past 24 hours, and 278 more people have died, taking the death toll to 43,589, the Health Ministry announced on May 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,059,433 according to the infographic.

Some 22,253 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,766,124.

The ministry said 226,452 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 49,830,456.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,975.