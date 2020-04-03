Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,311 as daily cases hit 13,604

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,311 as daily cases hit 13,604

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,311 as daily cases hit 13,604

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,604 as the daily patients increase by 1,734 in the past 24 hours, and 282 more people have died, taking the death toll to 43,311, the Health Ministry announced on May 10.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,044,936 according to the infographic.

Some 26,953 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,743,871.

The ministry said 213,863 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 49,604,004.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,983.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

TURKEY President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

    Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

  2. Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

    Turkey may not host CL final after UK red list move

  3. Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

    Turkey aims to have quarter of inner-city commutes by bicycle

  4. Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

    Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

  5. İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

    İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP
Recommended
President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh

President Erdoğan speaks with Abbas, Haniyeh
Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation

Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation
CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP will not propose new charter for now: Kılıçdaroğlu
Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit

Turkish foreign minister in Riyadh for official visit
İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP

İYİ Party leader favors single alliance for opposition, but not welcome HDP
Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients

Istanbul sees sharp decline in virus cases, ICU patients
Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem
WORLD Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

Afghanistan’s Taliban on May 10 announced a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.1 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate read 13.1 percent in March, down 0.1 percentage point month-on-month, the country's statistical authority announced on May 10.
SPORTS Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.