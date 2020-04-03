Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,311 as daily cases hit 13,604

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,604 as the daily patients increase by 1,734 in the past 24 hours, and 282 more people have died, taking the death toll to 43,311, the Health Ministry announced on May 10.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,044,936 according to the infographic.

Some 26,953 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,743,871.

The ministry said 213,863 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 49,604,004.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,983.