Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,029 as daily cases hit 15,191

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 15,191 as the daily patients increase by 2,102 in the past 24 hours, and 283 more people have died, taking the death toll to 43,029, the Health Ministry announced on May 9.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,031,332 according to the infographic.

Some 25,694 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,716,918.

The ministry said 197,468 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 49,390,141.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,081.

 

