Coronavirus death toll reaches 40,844 as daily cases hit 25,980

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 25,980 as the daily patients increase by 2,587 in the past 24 hours, and 340 more people have died, taking the death toll to 40,844, the Health Ministry announced on May 2.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,875,388 according to the infographic.

Some 75,182 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,480,381.

The ministry said 240,145 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 47,744,338.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,532.

 

