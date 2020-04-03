Coronavirus death toll reaches 40,131 as daily cases hit 31,891

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 31,891 as the daily patients increase by 2,673 in the past 24 hours, and 394 more people have died, taking the death toll to 40,131, the Health Ministry announced on April 29.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,820,591 according to the infographic.

Some 68,183 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,323,897.

The ministry said 265,287 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 47,261,999.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,534.

 

