Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, total cases over 188,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,212 in the past 24 hours, and 24 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,974, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 22.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 188,897, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,293 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 161,533.

Koca also said 41,413 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,986,653.

Turkey is currently treating 846 patients in intensive care units, along with 345 intubated patients, Koca added.