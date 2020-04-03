Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,950, total cases over 187,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,950, total cases over 187,000

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,950, total cases over 187,000

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,192 in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,950, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 187,685, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,412 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 160,240.

Koca also said 40,496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,945,240.

Turkey is currently treating 803 patients in intensive care units, along with 327 intubated patients, Koca added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

    Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

  2. Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

    Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

  3. Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya

    Turkey, Russia continue talks for truce in Libya

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops

    Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops
Recommended
Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot

Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot
Fathers on COVID-19 frontline mark special day away from loved ones

Fathers on COVID-19 frontline mark special day away from loved ones
Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe
Intl Migration Film Festival extraordinary success

Int'l Migration Film Festival 'extraordinary success'

Turkey prevents 96 terror attacks in first half of 2020

Turkey prevents 96 terror attacks in first half of 2020

Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks
İYİ Party leader says doesn’t expect polls until 2023

İYİ Party leader says doesn’t expect polls until 2023
WORLD Libyan parliament denounces Egyptian leaders comments

Libyan parliament denounces Egyptian leader's comments

The Libyan parliament called on the government to be at full readiness against "aggression" from Egypt, denouncing recent comments by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi that his army could intervene in the war-torn country.
ECONOMY 1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

1.5 mln passengers flew under pandemic measures: Minister

The number of passengers flying from Turkey’s airports under strict measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has reached 1.5 million, according to the transportation and infrastructure minister.
SPORTS Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top-flight Turkish football Super Lig clubs will get a cash infusion from a Qatari broadcaster to ease their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s youth and sports minister said on June 19. 