Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,950, total cases over 187,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,192 in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,950, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 21.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 187,685, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,412 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 160,240.

Koca also said 40,496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,945,240.

Turkey is currently treating 803 patients in intensive care units, along with 327 intubated patients, Koca added.