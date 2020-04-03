Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as recoveries exceed 152,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,592 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,825, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 179,831, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 947 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 152,364.

Koca also said 42,032 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,674,203.

Turkey is currently treating 722 patients in intensive care units, along with 291 intubated patients, Koca added.