  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,807 as recoveries exceed 151,000

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,562 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,805, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 14.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 178,239, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,330 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 151,417.

Koca also said 45,176 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,632,171.

Turkey is currently treating 717 patients in intensive care units, along with 290 intubated patients, Koca added.

