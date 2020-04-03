Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,792 as recoveries exceed 150,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,459 in the past 24 hours, and 14 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,792, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 176,677, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 150,087.

Koca also said 45,092 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,586,995.

Turkey is currently treating 684 patients in intensive care units, along with 284 intubated patients, Koca added.

Street waste collectors on front lines of COVID-19

Police detain 7 over suspected YPG/PKK links
Turkish Coast Guard rescues 93 asylum seekers

Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Libya, Syria

Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia
Turkish soldier succumbs to injuries

Turkish defense minister, NATO chief discuss security issues
WORLD Lebanon protesters call on government to resign amid crisis

Lebanon protesters call on government to resign amid crisis

Lebanese protesters took to the streets in Beirut and other cities on June 13 in mostly peaceful protests against the government, calling for its resignation as the small country sinks deeper into economic distress.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey on June 12 said that it seeks to make its trade with China more sustainable and balanced by enabling high value-added exports.
SPORTS Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş suffered a shocking defeat to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in their first Super Lig match after the league resumed play after halting activities due to the coronavirus.