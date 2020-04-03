Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,792 as recoveries exceed 150,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,459 in the past 24 hours, and 14 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,792, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 176,677, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 985 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 150,087.

Koca also said 45,092 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,586,995.

Turkey is currently treating 684 patients in intensive care units, along with 284 intubated patients, Koca added.