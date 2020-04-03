Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,778 as recoveries near 150,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,195 in the past 24 hours, and 15 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,778, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 12.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 175,218, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,242 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 149,102.

Koca also said 41,013 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,541,903.

Turkey is currently treating 664 patients in intensive care units, along with 282 intubated patients, Koca added.

