Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,763 as test numbers top 2.5 mln

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 987 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,763, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 11.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 174,023, according to the infographic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 147,860.

Koca also said 49,190 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,500,890.

Turkey is currently treating 643 patients in intensive care units, along with 266 intubated patients, Koca added.

