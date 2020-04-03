Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,746 as recoveries exceed 146,000

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 922 in the past 24 hours, and 17 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,746, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 10.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 173,036, Koca told a press conference after a meeting with the Science Board.

Some 2,241 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 146,836.

Koca also said 36,521 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,451,700.

Turkey is currently treating 631 patients in intensive care units, along with 280 intubated patients, Koca added.

