Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,729 as recoveries exceed 144,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 993 in the past 24 hours, and 18 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,729, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 9.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 172,114, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 3,218 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 144,598.

Koca also said 37,225 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,415,179.

Turkey is currently treating 642 patients in intensive care units, along with 281 intubated patients, Koca added.