Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,711 as recoveries exceed 141,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 989 in the past 24 hours, and 19 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,711, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 8.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 171,121, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 3,411 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 141,380.

Koca also said 39,361 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,377,954.

Turkey is currently treating 625 patients in intensive care units, along with 261 intubated patients, Koca added.