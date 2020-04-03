Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,692 as recoveries exceed 137,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 914 in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,692, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 7.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 170,132, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 2,647 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 137,969.

Koca also said 35,335 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,338,593.

Turkey is currently treating 613 patients in intensive care units, along with 274 intubated patients, Koca added.

