  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,563 as recoveries exceed 128,000

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 827 in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,563, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on June 1.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 164,769, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 974 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 128,947.

Koca also said 31,525 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,070,719.

Turkey is currently treating 651 patients in intensive care units, along with 283 intubated patients, Koca added.

