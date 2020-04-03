Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,540 as recoveries exceed 127,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 839 in the past 24 hours, and 25 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,540, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 31.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 163,942, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 989 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

"The number of Turkey's COVID-19 cases remains at the anticipated level [and] the number of patients who need respiratory support continues to drop," the minister said in his tweet.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 127,973.

Koca also said 35,600 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 2,039,194.

Turkey is currently treating 648 patients in intensive care units, along with 287 intubated patients, Koca added.

