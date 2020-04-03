Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,489 as recoveries exceed 125,000

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,141 in the past 24 hours, and 28 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,489, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 29.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 162,120, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 1,594 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 125,963.

Koca also said 36,155 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,964,364.

Turkey is currently treating 662 patients in intensive care units, along with 324 intubated patients, Koca added.

Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1
Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

 

