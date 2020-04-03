Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,431 as recoveries exceed 122,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,035 in the past 24 hours, and 34 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,431, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 27.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 159,797, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,286 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 122,793.

Koca also said 21,043 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,894,650.

Turkey is currently treating 723 patients in intensive care units, along with 331 intubated patients, Koca added.