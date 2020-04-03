Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,397 as recoveries exceed 121,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,397 as recoveries exceed 121,000

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,397 as recoveries exceed 121,000

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 948 in the past 24 hours, and 28 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,397, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 158,762, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

 Some 1,492 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 121,507.

Koca also said 19,853 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,873,607.

Turkey is currently treating 739 patients in intensive care units, along with 338 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  3. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  4. Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

    Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

  5. Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

    Former chief of General Staff dies at 88
Recommended
Former chief of General Staff dies at 88

Former chief of General Staff dies at 88
Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

Caravan hotel draws attention of tourists wanting to holiday in isolation
Even well-off people are calling social support groups

Even well-off people are calling social support groups
Haftar supporters on wrong side, says Turkish spokesperson

Haftar supporters on wrong side, says Turkish spokesperson
World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures
Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon

Train, inter-city bus services to resume soon
Main opposition CHP says it’s ready for early polls

Main opposition CHP says it’s ready for early polls
WORLD Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Pro-Haftar mercenaries leaving Libya, say reports

Hundreds of Russian mercenaries fighting for Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognized government were evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli, according to various reports.
ECONOMY Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurant owners in Turkey are expecting to reopen their venues in mid-June after a suspension of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of an association has said.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.