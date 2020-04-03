Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,397 as recoveries exceed 121,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 948 in the past 24 hours, and 28 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,397, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 26.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 158,762, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,492 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 121,507.

Koca also said 19,853 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,873,607.

Turkey is currently treating 739 patients in intensive care units, along with 338 intubated patients, Koca added.