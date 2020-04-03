Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,369 as recoveries exceed 120,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 987 in the past 24 hours, and 29 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,369, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 25.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 157,814, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,321 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 120,015.

Koca also said 21,492 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,853,754.

Turkey is currently treating 756 patients in intensive care units, along with 371 intubated patients, Koca added.