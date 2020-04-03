Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,340 as recoveries exceed 118,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,340 as recoveries exceed 118,000

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,141 in the past 24 hours, and 32 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,340, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 24.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 156,827, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 1,092 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 118,694.

Koca also said 24,589 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,832,262.

While the number of new cases topped the recovery figure for the first time in recent days, Koca explained: "The variability in the number of new cases is at the expected level."

Healthcare professionals did over 24,500 new tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.83 million.

Turkey is currently treating 769 patients in intensive care units, along with 385 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

WORLD Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

Severe storm lashes vast expanse of west Australian coast

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power, buildings were battered and trees were uprooted as a vast stretch of the west Australian coast was whipped by a severe storm on May 25 for the second straight day.
ECONOMY Tea harvest continues during holiday

Tea harvest continues during holiday

Tea producers in northern Turkey continued their harvest on May 24, which marked the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the three-day festival following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.