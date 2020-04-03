Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,340 as recoveries exceed 118,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,141 in the past 24 hours, and 32 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,340, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 24.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 156,827, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,092 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 118,694.

Koca also said 24,589 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,832,262.

While the number of new cases topped the recovery figure for the first time in recent days, Koca explained: "The variability in the number of new cases is at the expected level."

Turkey is currently treating 769 patients in intensive care units, along with 385 intubated patients, Koca added.