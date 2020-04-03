Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,276 as recoveries exceed 116,000

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 952 in the past 24 hours, and 27 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,276, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 22.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 154,500, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 1,121 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 116,111.

Koca also said 37,507 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,767,495.

Turkey is currently treating 800 patients in intensive care units, along with 401 intubated patients, Koca added.

