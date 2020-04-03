Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,140 as recoveries exceed 109,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,368 in the past 24 hours, and 44 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,140, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 17.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 149,435, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 1,825 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 109,962.

Koca also said 35,369 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,624,994.

Turkey is currently treating 914 patients in intensive care units, along with 468 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

WORLD Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases, while New Orleans's famed restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited number of diners.

ECONOMY Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese firm opens repair center in Istanbul

Japanese machinery and industrial robot manufacturer FANUC has invested 250,000 euros on its new repair center in Istanbul.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.