Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,140 as recoveries exceed 109,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,368 in the past 24 hours, and 44 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,140, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 17.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 149,435, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 1,825 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 109,962.

Koca also said 35,369 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,624,994.

Turkey is currently treating 914 patients in intensive care units, along with 468 intubated patients, Koca added.