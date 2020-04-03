Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,708 in the past 24 hours, and 48 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,055, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 146,457, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 2,103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 106,133.

Koca also said 38,565 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,547,389.

Turkey is currently treating 944 patients in intensive care units, along with 490 intubated patients, Koca added.

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  3. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  4. Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus

    Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus

  5. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey
Recommended
Turkish army to start normalization as of June 1: Defense minister

Turkish army to start normalization as of June 1: Defense minister
Turkey to allow Friday prayers mid-June

Turkey to allow Friday prayers mid-June
Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets

Patient being tested for virus tries to escape from hospital using bedsheets
Internet use increases by 50 percent in Turkey amid pandemic

Internet use increases by 50 percent in Turkey amid pandemic
Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus

Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus
Turkey’s youth population declined, but still youngest country in Europe

Turkey’s youth population declined, but still youngest country in Europe
Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced

Stricter measures for Turkey’s malls introduced
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkey’s prominent development bank has increased its assets and loan rate in the first quarter, according to the lender’s financial disclosure.
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.