Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,708 in the past 24 hours, and 48 more people have died, taking the death toll to 4,055, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 146,457, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 2,103 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 106,133.

Koca also said 38,565 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,547,389.

Turkey is currently treating 944 patients in intensive care units, along with 490 intubated patients, Koca added.