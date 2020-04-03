Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,737 as daily cases hit 37,674

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 37,674 as the daily patients increase by 2,715 in the past 24 hours, and 339 more people have died, taking the death toll to 39,737, the Health Ministry announced on April 29.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,788,700 according to the infographic.

Some 43,253 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,255,714.

The ministry said 278,108 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 46,996,712.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,581.