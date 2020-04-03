Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,398 as daily cases hit 40,444

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 40,444 as the daily patients increase by 2,728 in the past 24 hours, and 341 more people have died, taking the death toll to 39,398, the Health Ministry announced on April 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,751,026 according to the infographic.

Some 45,198 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,212,461.

The ministry said 283,261 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 46,718,604.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,558.

 

TURKEY Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses
