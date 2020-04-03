Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 43,301 as the daily patients increase by 2,703 in the past 24 hours, and 346 more people have died, taking the death toll to 39,057, the Health Ministry announced on April 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,710,582 according to the infographic.

Some 45,592 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,167,263.

The ministry said 282,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 46,435,343.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,549.