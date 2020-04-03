Coronavirus death toll reaches 39,057 as daily cases hit 43,301

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 43,301 as the daily patients increase by 2,703 in the past 24 hours, and 346 more people have died, taking the death toll to 39,057, the Health Ministry announced on April 27.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,710,582 according to the infographic.

Some 45,592 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,167,263.

The ministry said 282,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 46,435,343.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,549.

 

TURKEY Turkish parliament condemns Bidens remarks on 1915 events

Turkish parliament condemns Biden's remarks on 1915 events

WORLD UN chief realistic as Cyprus rivals seek common ground

UN chief 'realistic' as Cyprus rivals seek 'common ground'

The U.N. chief was "realistic" as rival Cypriot leaders and their backers were set on April 27 to begin informal talks in Geneva, his spokesman said, four years after their last peace talks failed.    
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 14 pct in February 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 14 percent in February this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on April 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş stays atop Turkish Süper Lig

Beşiktaş maintains its three-point advantage atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings with five games to go in the season.