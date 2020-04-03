Coronavirus death toll reaches 38,711 as daily cases hit 37,312

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 37,312 as the daily patients increase by 2,716 in the past 24 hours, and 353 more people have died, taking the death toll to 38,711, the Health Ministry announced on April 26.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,667,281 according to the infographic.

Some 48,027 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,121,671.

The ministry said 268,893 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 46,153,151.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,563.

 

