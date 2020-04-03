Coronavirus death toll reaches 38,358 as daily cases hit 38,553

  April 03 2020

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 38,553 as the daily patients increase by 2,801 in the past 24 hours, and 347 more people have died, taking the death toll to 38,358, the Health Ministry announced on April 25.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,629,969 according to the infographic.

Some 51,236 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,073,644.

The ministry said 260,280 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 45,884,258.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,590.

 

There is no longer hope for an agreement on a federal basis in Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has said ahead of informal talks in Geneva next week on the future of negotiations.
