Coronavirus death toll reaches 37,672 as daily cases hit 49,438

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 49,438 as the daily patients increase by 3,089 in the past 24 hours, and 343 more people have died, taking the death toll to 37,672, the Health Ministry announced on April 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,550,820 according to the infographic.

Some 60,176 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,970,111.

The ministry said 302,091 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 45,342,795.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,475.