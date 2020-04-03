Coronavirus death toll reaches 36,975 as daily cases hit 61,967

  April 03 2020

Coronavirus death toll reaches 36,975 as daily cases hit 61,967

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 61,967 as the daily patients increase by 2,932 in the past 24 hours, and 362 more people have died, taking the death toll to 36,975, the Health Ministry announced on April 21.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,446,591 according to the infographic.

Some 52,213 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,844,342.

The ministry said 318,839 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 44,728,595.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,398.

 

