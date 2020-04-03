Coronavirus death toll reaches 36,613 as daily cases hit 61,028

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 61,028 as the daily patients increase by 2,895 in the past 24 hours, and 346 more people have died, taking the death toll to 36,613, the Health Ministry announced on April 20.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,384,624 according to the infographic.

Some 55,592 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,792,129.

The ministry said 322,128 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 44,409,756.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,375.

 

Turkey to cut waste by expanding food banking: Minister

Turkey to cut waste by expanding food banking: Minister
