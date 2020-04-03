Coronavirus death toll reaches 36,267 as daily cases hit 55,149

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 55,149 as the daily patients increase by 2,862 in the past 24 hours, and 341 more people have died, taking the death toll to 36,267, the Health Ministry announced on April 19.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,323,596 according to the infographic.

Some 48,947 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,736,537.

The ministry said 318,869 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 44,087,628.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,319.

 

WORLD NASAs Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet’s thin air on April 19, achieving the first powered flight on another planet.
The Turkish Central Bank has been using the legal authority given to it by laws to keep the foreign exchange markets under control and protect the value of the Turkish Lira, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on April 19.
Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on April 19 in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism.