Coronavirus death toll reaches 36,267 as daily cases hit 55,149

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 55,149 as the daily patients increase by 2,862 in the past 24 hours, and 341 more people have died, taking the death toll to 36,267, the Health Ministry announced on April 19.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,323,596 according to the infographic.

Some 48,947 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,736,537.

The ministry said 318,869 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 44,087,628.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 2.9 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,319.