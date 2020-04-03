Coronavirus death toll reaches 35,926 as daily cases hit 55,802

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 55,802 as the daily patients increase by 3,101 in the past 24 hours, and 318 more people have died, taking the death toll to 35,926, the Health Ministry announced on April 18.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 4,268,447 according to the infographic.

Some 43,856 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,687,590.

The ministry said 301,243 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 43,768,759.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,275.

 

