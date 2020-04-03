Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,939 as daily cases hit 50,678

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 50,678 as the daily patients increase by 2,548 in the past 24 hours, and 237 more people have died, taking the death toll to 33,939, the Health Ministry announced on April 11.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,849,011 according to the infographic.

Some 30,194 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,331,411.

The ministry said 294,274 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 41,591,854.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,824.