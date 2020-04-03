Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,454 as daily cases hit 55,791

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 55,791 as the daily patients increase by 2,408 in the past 24 hours, and 253 more people have died, taking the death toll to 33,454, the Health Ministry announced on April 9.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,745,657 according to the infographic.

Some 35,786 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,268,678.

The ministry said 305,103 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 40,994,845.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,658.