Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 54,740 as the daily patients increase by 2,203 in the past 24 hours, and 276 more people have died, taking the death toll to 32,943, the Health Ministry announced on April 7.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,633,925 according to the infographic.

Some 35,503 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,194,978.

The ministry said 302,108 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 40,385,250.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,604.

 

