Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,456 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,529,601

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 42,551 as the daily patients increase by 1,706 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 32,456, the Health Ministry announced on April 5.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,529,601 according to the infographic.

Some 25,627 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,130,977.

The ministry said 245,496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 39,811,595.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.1 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,407.