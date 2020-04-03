Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,263 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,487,050

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 41,998 as the daily patients increase by 1,508 in the past 24 hours, and 185 more people have died, taking the death toll to 32,263, the Health Ministry announced on April 4.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,487,050 according to the infographic.

Some 22,674 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,105,350.

The ministry said 246,210 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 39,566,099.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,311.