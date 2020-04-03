Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,263 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,487,050

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,263 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,487,050

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,263 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,487,050

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 41,998 as the daily patients increase by 1,508 in the past 24 hours, and 185 more people have died, taking the death toll to 32,263, the Health Ministry announced on April 4.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,487,050 according to the infographic.

Some 22,674 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,105,350.

The ministry said 246,210 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 39,566,099.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,311.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

    Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

  2. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  3. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  4. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  5. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors
Recommended
Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey

Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey
Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers declaration

Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Ankara vows anti-terror fight until security ensured

Ankara vows anti-terror fight 'until security ensured'
WORLD Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.
ECONOMY Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.
SPORTS Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.