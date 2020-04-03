Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 37,303 as the daily patients increase by 1,376 in the past 24 hours, and 155 more people have died, taking the death toll to 31,385, the Health Ministry announced on March 30.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,277,880 according to the infographic.

Some 19,925 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,995,033.

The ministry said 235,298 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 38,338,045.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,054.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

    Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

  2. Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

    Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

  3. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

  5. Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Top EU diplomat calls for stronger Turkish-EU ties

Top EU diplomat calls for stronger Turkish-EU ties

National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by intl law

National Security Council calls on Greece to abide by int'l law
Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 rates

Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 rates
Turkeys 1st national library keeps up with digital era

Turkey's 1st national library keeps up with digital era
Famous Turkish actor adopts donkey foal

Famous Turkish actor adopts donkey foal
Friends make barbeque on boat due to virus restrictions on land

Friends make barbeque on boat due to virus restrictions on land
Police officer accused of stealing his superior’s sunglasses commits suicide

Police officer accused of stealing his superior’s sunglasses commits suicide
WORLD G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died on March 30 at age 90 at his daughter’s home in Virginia.

ECONOMY Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Turkey's economic confidence index surged to a 14-month high in March, according to the country's statistical institute on March 31. 
SPORTS Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

The Turkish national football team settled for a frustrating 3-3 draw against Latvia on March 30 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match.