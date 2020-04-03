Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 37,303 as the daily patients increase by 1,376 in the past 24 hours, and 155 more people have died, taking the death toll to 31,385, the Health Ministry announced on March 30.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,277,880 according to the infographic.

Some 19,925 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,995,033.

The ministry said 235,298 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 38,338,045.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,054.