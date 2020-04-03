Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 32,404 as the daily patients increase by 1,325 in the past 24 hours, and 154 more people have died, taking the death toll to 31,230, the Health Ministry announced on March 29.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,240,577 according to the infographic.

Some 18,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,975,108.

The ministry said 225,511 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 38,102,747.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.6 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,998.

 

