Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,058 as the daily patients increase by 1,305 in the past 24 hours, and 153 more people have died, taking the death toll to 31,076, the Health Ministry announced on March 28.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,208,173 according to the infographic.

Some 17,164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,957,093.

The ministry said 220,109 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 37,877,236.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,968.

 

