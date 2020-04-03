Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 28,731 as the daily patients increase by 1,210 in the past 24 hours, and 157 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,619, the Health Ministry announced on March 25.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,120,013 according to the infographic.

Some 19,186 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,900,829.

The ministry said 222,753 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 37,212,928.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,790.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention

    Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention

  2. Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

    Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

  4. Turkey receives 1.4 million doses of BioNTech vaccine

    Turkey receives 1.4 million doses of BioNTech vaccine

  5. 'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

    'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors
Recommended
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss ceasefire breaches in Syria’s Idlib

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss ceasefire breaches in Syria’s Idlib
Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey

Chinese foreign minister visits Turkey
CHP should have reached out to more citizens: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP should have reached out to more citizens: Kılıçdaroğlu
Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention

Erdoğan appoints new A-team following convention
EU leaders summit to tackle COVID-19, ties with Turkey

EU leaders' summit to tackle COVID-19, ties with Turkey
Top court to make first examination on HDP closure case on March 31

Top court to make first examination on HDP closure case on March 31
Turkey mobilizes support for Rohingya fire victims

Turkey mobilizes support for Rohingya fire victims

WORLD North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

North Korea on March 25 test-fired its first ballistic missiles since President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.
ECONOMY Stuck ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Stuck ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping on March 25 as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said.
SPORTS VakıfBank move to CEV Womens Champions League final

VakıfBank move to CEV Women's Champions League final

VakıfBank advanced to the CEV Women's Champions League final on March 24 after beating Italy's Unet e-work Busto Arsizio. 