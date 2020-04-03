Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 28,731 as the daily patients increase by 1,210 in the past 24 hours, and 157 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,619, the Health Ministry announced on March 25.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,120,013 according to the infographic.

Some 19,186 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,900,829.

The ministry said 222,753 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 37,212,928.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,790.