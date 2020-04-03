Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,462 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,091,282

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,762 as the daily patients increase by 1,142 in the past 24 hours, and 146 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,462, the Health Ministry announced on March 24.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,091,282 according to the infographic.

Some 17,761 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,881,643.

The ministry said 221,738 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 36,990,175.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,720.

 

