Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,316 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,061,520

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,316 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,061,520

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,316 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,061,520

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,182 as the daily patients increase by 1,006 in the past 24 hours, and 138 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,316, the Health Ministry announced on March 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,061,520 according to the infographic.

Some 19,201 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,863,882.

The ministry said 211,848 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 36,768,437.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,710.

 

Fahrettin Koca, intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

    Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

  3. NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

    NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

  4. Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

    Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

  5. Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

    Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse
Recommended
CHP lambasts gov’t over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

CHP lambasts gov’t over withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says
AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle

AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle
Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey
İYİ Party leader criticizes withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

İYİ Party leader criticizes withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off

Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off
WORLD Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israelis were voting on March 23 in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation still divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to remain in power.
ECONOMY Updating Customs Union key for EU-Turkey ties: Trade minister

Updating Customs Union key for EU-Turkey ties: Trade minister

As European Union membership continues to be a strategic target for Turkey, updating the Customs Union will be a key step to create a positive agenda between both sides, said Turkey's trade minister on March 23. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.