Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,316 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,061,520

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 26,182 as the daily patients increase by 1,006 in the past 24 hours, and 138 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,316, the Health Ministry announced on March 23.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,061,520 according to the infographic.

Some 19,201 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,863,882.

The ministry said 211,848 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 36,768,437.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,710.