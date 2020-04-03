Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,178 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,035,338

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,216 as the daily patients increase by 981 in the past 24 hours, and 117 more people have died, taking the death toll to 30,178, the Health Ministry announced on March 22.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 3,035,338 according to the infographic.

Some 19,494 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,844,681.

The ministry said 201,215 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 36,556,589.

It also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 1,644.

 

