Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

Alamy Photo

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,639 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,952, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 143,114, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter. 

Some 2,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 101,715.

Koca also said 33,332 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,474,003.

Turkey is currently treating 998 patients in intensive care units, along with 535 intubated patients, Koca added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

    Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

  5. Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus

    Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus
Recommended
Turkey to conduct PCR tests on tourists

Turkey to conduct PCR tests on tourists
Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts
Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK

Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK
Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease

Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease
Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus

Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus
Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.