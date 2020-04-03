Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,639 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, taking the death toll to 3,952, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 13.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 143,114, according to the graphic Koca shared at Twitter.

Some 2,826 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Koca added.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 101,715.

Koca also said 33,332 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 1,474,003.

Turkey is currently treating 998 patients in intensive care units, along with 535 intubated patients, Koca added.